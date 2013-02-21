FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Advent hires Goldman to sell appliance insurer D&G -report
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 21, 2013 / 8:46 PM / 5 years ago

Advent hires Goldman to sell appliance insurer D&G -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Advent International has hired Goldman Sachs to help it sell British appliance insurer Domestic & General, in a deal that could fetch about 1 billion pounds, Sky News reported on Thursday.

Advent International, which took D&G private for 524 million pounds ($799 million) in 2007, was likely to pursue a sale of the company rather than opt for a stock market listing, Sky News reported on its website, citing insiders, though they said Advent was keeping its options open.

The sale process for D&G, which according to the company’s website protects 7.5 million appliances, would be launched later this year, Sky News said.

Advent International could not immediately be reached for comment. Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.