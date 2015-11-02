FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sweden's Dometic says plans for 2015 listing
November 2, 2015 / 8:01 AM / 2 years ago

Sweden's Dometic says plans for 2015 listing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Dometic, a maker of appliances for caravans and boats, intends to float its shares on the Stockholm bourse this year, it said in a statement on Monday.

Sources told Reuters last week that private equity firm EQT planned to list Dometic in late November, and that it could be worth more than 20 billion Swedish crowns ($2.35 billion) including debt.

In the past twelve months through September, Dometic had adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 1.66 billion crowns on sales of 11.2 billion.

So far this year, there have been 14 IPOs on the main list of the stock exchange, the highest in 15 years, most of which have outperformed the market by a wide margin.

Dometic said the offering was expected to bring in around 4.6 billion crowns, to be used to reduce debt and provide added financial flexibility.

Jefferies International Limited, SEB och Morgan Stanley are joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners in connection with the listing.

$1 = 8.5196 Swedish crowns Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Daniel Dickson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
