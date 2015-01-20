FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dominican Republic launches US$2.5bn two-part bond
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 20, 2015 / 7:50 PM / 3 years ago

Dominican Republic launches US$2.5bn two-part bond

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 20 (IFR) - The Dominican Republic (B1/B+/B+) is set to raise US$2.5bn through the sale of 10- and 30-year international bonds on Tuesday, according market sources.

The sovereign launched a US$1bn 10-year note at a final yield of 5.5% and a US$1.5bn 30-year at 6.85%, in line with official guidance released earlier in the day.

Final terms came 15bp inside initial price thoughts of 5.65% area and 7.0% area respectively.

Proceeds will be used for general purposes, including the repurchase or retirement of domestic and external indebtedness.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan are the bookrunners on the transaction, while Banreservas is co-manager. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.