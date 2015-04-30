Dominican Republic launches US$1bn two-part bond tap

NEW YORK, April 30 (IFR) - The Dominican Republic has launched a US$1bn reopening of its 10 and 30-year international bonds, according to market sources.

The sovereign, rated B1/B+/B+, has launched a US$500m tap of its 5.5% 2025 bond at a yield of 5.125% and a US$500m reopening of its 6.85% 2045s at a yield of 6.5%.

Final terms came at the tight end of price guidance of 5.15% area (+/-2.5bp) for 10-year and 6.55% area (+/-5bp) on the 30-year, and inside initial price thoughts of 5.25% and 6.65% area, respectively.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan are the bookrunners on the transaction.