CORRECTED-Dominican Republic arrests 11 in Odebrecht bribery probe

SANTO DOMINGO, May 29 (Reuters) - Prosecutors in the Dominican Republic arrested 11 people on Monday and are seeking to charge three lawmakers in connection with $92 million in bribes the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht admitted paying to obtain public works contracts.

In a press conference in the Justice Ministry, Attorney General Jean A. Rodriguez announced the names of the 14 people, including officials and lawmakers, named in the indictments for offenses such as money laundering, bribes and for submitting false financial statements. (Reporting by Jorge Pineda)