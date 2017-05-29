FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 3 months
CORRECTED-Dominican Republic arrests 11 in Odebrecht bribery probe
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S.
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 29, 2017 / 4:48 PM / in 3 months

CORRECTED-Dominican Republic arrests 11 in Odebrecht bribery probe

1 Min Read

(Corrects second paragraph to show 14 names, not 15)

SANTO DOMINGO, May 29 (Reuters) - Prosecutors in the Dominican Republic arrested 11 people on Monday and are seeking to charge three lawmakers in connection with $92 million in bribes the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht admitted paying to obtain public works contracts.

In a press conference in the Justice Ministry, Attorney General Jean A. Rodriguez announced the names of the 14 people, including officials and lawmakers, named in the indictments for offenses such as money laundering, bribes and for submitting false financial statements. (Reporting by Jorge Pineda)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.