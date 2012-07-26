Dominican Republic says to seek new IMF agreement

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic, July 26 (Reuters) - The Dominican Republic hopes to resume formal negotiations on an economic program with the International Monetary Fund in September, President-elect Danilo Medina said on Thursday.

Medina made the announcement after a lengthy meeting with IMF officials attending a regional meeting in the resort of Punta Cana on the Caribbean island’s east coast.

“We are aiming for a September visit of an IMF mission to conduct a survey of relevant macroeconomic information,” said Medina.

The information would form the basis for consultations in the following months, leading to a possible final agreement, the president-elect added.

Medina, a 60-year-old economist and chemical engineer who takes office on Aug. 16, spoke following a meeting with IMF Deputy Managing Director Min Zhu.

A current stand-by agreement with the Dominican Republic lapsed in April after the IMF called for an electricity price hike of 18 percent.

Dominican authorities declined to raise prices in the run-up to May’s presidential elections to choose a successor to President Leonel Fernandez.

In 2009, the IMF approved a $1.66 billion economic aid program after the global recession lashed the Dominican economy.

The economy has since registered three years of consecutive growth and is forecast to grow 4 percent this year, according to the central bank.