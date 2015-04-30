FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dominican Republic sets IPTs on US$1bn dual-tranche tap
April 30, 2015 / 1:05 PM / 2 years ago

Dominican Republic sets IPTs on US$1bn dual-tranche tap

Paul Kilby

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 30 (IFR) - The Dominican Republic is preparing to raise US$1bn on Thursday through a dual-tranche reopening of 10 and 30-year bonds.

Leads Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan are offering investors initial price thoughts of 5.25% area on the country’s 5.5% 2025s and 6.65% area on its 6.85% 2045s. Total size has been capped at US$1bn.

Proceeds are being used for general purposes, including partial financing for the Caribbean nation’s 2015 budget. The senior unsecured bond is being sold under a 144A/RegS format and is rated B1/B+/B+ by Moody‘s, S&P and Fitch. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Natalie Harrison)

