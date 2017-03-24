A federal judge in Virginia has ruled that Dominion Virginia Power violated the Clean Water Act by contaminating groundwater near one of its plants with arsenic, but he declined to order a costly cleanup project that an environmental group had sought.

In a decision on Thursday, U.S. District Judge John Gibney in Norfolk said evidence showed that some arsenic was discharged from a coal ash storage site at a Dominion power plant in Chesapeake, Virginia, but there was no proof that human health or the environment were harmed.

