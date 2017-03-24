A federal judge in Virginia has ruled that Dominion Virginia
Power violated the Clean Water Act by contaminating groundwater
near one of its plants with arsenic, but he declined to order a
costly cleanup project that an environmental group had sought.
In a decision on Thursday, U.S. District Judge John Gibney
in Norfolk said evidence showed that some arsenic was discharged
from a coal ash storage site at a Dominion power plant in
Chesapeake, Virginia, but there was no proof that human health
or the environment were harmed.
