Dominion Diamond CEO on three-month medical leave

TORONTO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Dominion Diamond Corp said on Thursday its board has granted its Chairman and Chief Executive Robert Gannicott, medical leave to undergo important treatment which is expected to continue until mid-February next year.

The diamond miner, which owns a controlling stake in the Ekati Diamond Mine in Canada’s Northwest Territories, did not provide any details about Gannicott’s treatment. It said that its lead director Dan Jarvis will assume the role of acting chairman in the interim.

Brendan Bell, currently executive vice president, will be the company’s acting CEO, said Dominion, which was formerly called Harry Winston Diamond Corp.

Shares of Dominion, which also owns 40 percent of Diavik, a mine in Canada’s Northwest Territories controlled by Rio Tinto , were up 1.4 percent at C$16.58 in early trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday.