TORONTO, June 23 (Reuters) - Dominion Diamond Corp said on Thursday that it has contained a fire that broke out at its Ekati diamond mine processing plant in Canada's Northwest Territories, and that the workers have been evacuated.

No injuries have been reported, the Toronto-based company said in a statement. The fire broke out during a planned outage at the process plant, Dominion said. (Reporting by Susan Taylor, editing by G Crosse)