FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Dominion Diamond says no contact with Washington Corp after offer
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 13, 2017 / 4:46 PM / 4 months ago

Dominion Diamond says no contact with Washington Corp after offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, April 13 (Reuters) - Canada's Dominion Diamond Corp has not had any contact with Washington Corp since the privately-held company made public its unsolicited $1.1 billion offer in late March, said Dominion Chairman Jim Gowans on Thursday.

Calgary, Alberta-based Dominion launched a formal sales process March 27, after the approach by U.S. billionaire Dennis Washington. Dominion has repeatedly offered to engage with Washington Corp on "customary terms," Gowans said on a conference call with analysts, but that has not happened.

Dominion, currently seeking a new Chief Executive Officer, is pleased with the progress of its strategic review process, Gowans said, but he would not answer a question on whether there was more than one party interested in the miner. (Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.