5 months ago
Dominion Diamond to explore strategic options, including sale
#Market News
March 27, 2017 / 10:23 AM / 5 months ago

Dominion Diamond to explore strategic options, including sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Canadian diamond miner Dominion Diamond Corp , target of a $1.1 billion unsolicited bid by privately held The Washington Cos, said on Monday it would explore strategic alternatives, including a potential sale.

Last week, M&G Investments, Dominion's largest shareholder, had advised the company to run a formal sales process and open its books to interested parties.

TD Securities Inc is the company's financial adviser.

Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

