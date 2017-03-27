Dominion Diamond to explore strategic options, including sale

March 27 (Reuters) - Canadian diamond miner Dominion Diamond Corp , target of a $1.1 billion unsolicited bid by privately held The Washington Cos, said on Monday it would explore strategic alternatives, including a potential sale.

Last week, M&G Investments, Dominion's largest shareholder, had advised the company to run a formal sales process and open its books to interested parties.

TD Securities Inc is the company's financial adviser.