Dominion Diamond chairman to step down, to be replaced by Jim Gowans

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Dominion Diamond Corp said on Wednesday its executive chairman will step down and be replaced by Jim Gowans, a mining industry veteran, who will take over as non-executive chairman no later than April 30.

The Canadian diamond producer, which has been under pressure from an activist shareholder group, also said Josef Vejvoda has been appointed to the board. Vejvoda is a portfolio manager at Toronto-based K2 & Associates, which led the activist group. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Chris Reese)