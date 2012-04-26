Sierra Club to use agreement to fight Dominion hub

WASHINGTON, April 26 (Reuters) - The Sierra Club plans to use a decades-old legal settlement in its attempts to scuttle plans by Dominion Resources Inc to convert a liquefied natural gas terminal in Maryland into a major export hub.

The location of the planned Cove Point terminal, just south of Calvert Cliffs State Park, is subject to a unique legal agreement between Dominion, the Sierra Club and the Maryland Conservation Council, which allows the environmental group to weigh in on certain changes at the site, it said Thursday.