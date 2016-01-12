Power company Dominion Resources to invest $9.5 bln through 2020

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Dominion Virginia Power, a unit of U.S. power company Dominion Resources Inc, said it has earmarked $9.5 billion for capital expenditures through 2020, including on clean energy.

Dominion Virginia said the planned investment was in addition to the spending on building the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, a $5 billion natural gas pipeline.

The utility also said on Tuesday it plans to upgrade the electric grids in Virginia and northeastern North Carolina. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)