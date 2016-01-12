FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Power company Dominion Resources to invest $9.5 bln through 2020
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 12, 2016 / 3:42 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Power company Dominion Resources to invest $9.5 bln through 2020

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Dominion Virginia Power, a unit of U.S. power company Dominion Resources Inc, said it has earmarked $9.5 billion for capital expenditures through 2020, including on clean energy.

Dominion Virginia said the planned investment was in addition to the spending on building the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, a $5 billion natural gas pipeline that is awaiting regulatory approval.

The utility also said on Tuesday it planned to upgrade electric grids in Virginia and northeastern North Carolina.

The company said $2.4 billion was allocated for the company’s distribution system, $3.6 billion for transmission lines and substations and $3.5 billion for new generation and environmental improvements.

The budget includes $700 million for solar power. It also includes funds for replacing overhead cables with underground cables, if it receives the Virginia state’s approval.

Dominion Resources operates in the PJM Interconnection, the biggest power grid operator in the United States, which serves 13 Mid-Atlantic and Midwest states from New Jersey to Illinois and the District of Columbia.

Dominion Resources shares were down about 1 percent at $68.69 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee and Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.