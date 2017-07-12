FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
Lawsuit seeks to block Dominion project in Virginia's Historic Triangle
#TrumpExclusive
#Technology
#CyberRisk
#FutureofMoney
#Energy&Environment
#WiderImage
Sections
Featured
Giant iceberg breaks off Antarctica
Environment
Giant iceberg breaks off Antarctica
Trump’s plan to make voters older, wealthier, whiter
Commentary
Trump’s plan to make voters older, wealthier, whiter
Cyber Risk
Reuters Focus
Cyber Risk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 12, 2017 / 9:15 PM / an hour ago

Lawsuit seeks to block Dominion project in Virginia's Historic Triangle

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

The National Parks Conservation Association has sued the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers challenging a permit granted to Virginia-based Dominion Energy for a transmission line through a popular historic region in the state.

Filed on Wednesday in Washington, D.C. federal court, the lawsuit said the transmission line will cut through or very near dozens of important national park sites, historic properties and battlefields in the center of the Historic Triangle, a group of colonial communities including the country's first permanent English settlement, Jamestown.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uadNva

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.