CORRECTED-Dominion enters into natgas gathering services in Utica Shale

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Dominion Resources Inc has entered into natural gas gathering services agreements in the Utica Shale, a company executive said during the company’s third-quarter earnings call on Thursday.

Its subsidiary Dominion East Ohio entered into a long-term agreement to provide services for some 180 million cubic feet per day(mmcf/d) of wet gas in northeastern Ohio. (Reporting By Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Alden Bentley)