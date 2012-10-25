FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Dominion enters into natgas gathering services in Utica Shale
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Trump’s ‘business-friendly’ gun plan will worsen global conflicts
Commentary
Trump’s ‘business-friendly’ gun plan will worsen global conflicts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2012 / 2:55 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Dominion enters into natgas gathering services in Utica Shale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(In paragraph 2, corrects 1.8 billion cubic feet to 180 million cubic feet per day.)

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Dominion Resources Inc has entered into natural gas gathering services agreements in the Utica Shale, a company executive said during the company’s third-quarter earnings call on Thursday.

Its subsidiary Dominion East Ohio entered into a long-term agreement to provide services for some 180 million cubic feet per day(mmcf/d) of wet gas in northeastern Ohio. (Reporting By Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Alden Bentley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.