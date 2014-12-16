FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Domino Printing full-year profit rises on European demand
December 16, 2014 / 7:55 AM / 3 years ago

UK's Domino Printing full-year profit rises on European demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Barcode-printer maker Domino Printing Sciences Plc said full-year underlying pretax profit rose 9 percent, helped by increased demand in Europe, its biggest market in terms of revenue.

However, Domino Printing said it remained cautious about 2015 and expected next year’s results to be at a broadly similar level to this year, in line with its guidance in June.

Underlying pretax profit rose to 57.6 million pounds for the year ended Oct. 31 from 53 million pounds a year earlier.

Domino Printing Sciences makes printers to stamp barcodes and expiry dates on food items, beverage cans and medicines. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

