European sales, new products boost Domino Printing's profit
June 24, 2014 / 6:22 AM / 3 years ago

European sales, new products boost Domino Printing's profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - Barcode-printer maker Domino Printing Sciences Plc on Tuesday reported a 10 percent rise in first-half profit, helped by new product launches and a pickup in sales in its European business.

The company, which makes printers to stamp barcodes and expiry dates on food items, beverage cans and medicines, said underlying pretax profit for the six months ended April 30 rose to 27.5 million pounds ($46.8 million) from 25 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue grew by 7 percent to 173.8 million pounds. ($1 = 0.5880 British Pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish and Tasim Zahid in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

