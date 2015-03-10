FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Domino Printing Sciences reaches a deal with a Japanese company -Sky News
March 10, 2015 / 9:51 PM / 3 years ago

Domino Printing Sciences reaches a deal with a Japanese company -Sky News

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 10 (Reuters) - Bar code printer maker Domino Printing Sciences Plc is planning to sell itself to a Japanese company in a deal worth close to 1 billion British pounds ($1.51 billion), Sky News reported.

However, the identity of the Japanese bidder is still unknown, and is understood not to be any of the big players like Canon, Panasonic Corp, Ricoh Co Ltd and Sony Corp, Sky News' website said. (bit.ly/1wWBKTt)

Announcements about the deal could come as early as Wednesday, Sky News said.

Advisers at Citigroup working for the Japanese company indicated a possibility of a counterbid by a couple of other companies, the website said, citing unnamed sources.

Sky News said Domino has already held talks with a couple of U.S.-based competitors in recent months.

Domino Printing Sciences could not immediately be reached for comment outside regular business hours. Domino is based in Bar Hill, England.

1 British pound=$1.5055 (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

