Domino Printing profit falls 3 pct on higher selling costs

June 25 (Reuters) - Barcode-printer maker Domino Printing Sciences Plc reported a three percent fall in first-half profit as selling and distribution costs rose.

Underlying pretax profit fell to 25 million pounds ($38.5 million) in the six months ended April 30, from 25.7 million pounds a year earlier.

Sales at the company, which makes printers to stamp barcodes and expiry dates on food, beverage cans and other products, rose 7 percent to 161.9 million pounds. Domino Printing said selling and distribution costs increased 15 percent to about 31 million pounds.

The company said there continued to be uncertainty in Europe, which accounts for 41 percent overall turnover.

Domino Printing’s shares closed at 598 pence on Monday on the London Stock Exchange.