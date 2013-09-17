FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Domino Printing sales rise 7 percent
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 17, 2013 / 6:36 AM / 4 years ago

Domino Printing sales rise 7 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Domino Printing Sciences Plc’s sales in the ten months to the end of August rose 7 percent due to growth in its U.S. business, but the barcode-printer maker said it remains cautious about market conditions.

Domino Printing, which makes printers to stamp barcodes and expiry dates on food, beverage cans and other products, said that although it is seeing signs of possible deterioration and lower investment in capital equipment in India, it expects to maintain current growth levels for the year as a whole.

“There is little evidence that more positive economic news reported recently is yet having an impact on the confidence of our customers or their investment plans,” the company said in a statement. ()

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.