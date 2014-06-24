FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Domino Printing posts H1 pretax profit of 25.9 mln stg
June 24, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Domino Printing posts H1 pretax profit of 25.9 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - Domino Printing Sciences Plc :

* H1 pretax profit 25.9 million stg

* Interim dividend up 5 percent to 7.98 pence per share

* H1 underlying sales growth of 11 percent before impact of currencies

* Sales in six months to 30 april 2014 were 173.8 mln stg, 7 percent ahead of corresponding period last year

* Will meet our expectations for full year

* Board believes that results next year could be broadly similar to 2014 as a result of competitive pricing environment in Asia and other developing markets and need for additional investment in research and development

* We are cautious about prospects for business in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

