BRIEF-Domino Printing posts H1 pretax profit of 25.9 mln stg

June 24 (Reuters) - Domino Printing Sciences Plc :

* H1 pretax profit 25.9 million stg

* Interim dividend up 5 percent to 7.98 pence per share

* H1 underlying sales growth of 11 percent before impact of currencies

* Sales in six months to 30 april 2014 were 173.8 mln stg, 7 percent ahead of corresponding period last year

* Will meet our expectations for full year

* Board believes that results next year could be broadly similar to 2014 as a result of competitive pricing environment in Asia and other developing markets and need for additional investment in research and development

* We are cautious about prospects for business in 2015