June 25, 2013 / 6:06 AM / in 4 years

BRIEF-Domino Printing underlying first-half profit falls 3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Domino Printing Sciences PLC : * H1 underlying profit before tax £25.0M * H1 revenue £161.9M * Ten media investment written down * Confident co will maintain current growth levels for the year as a whole * Continues to be uncertainty in Europe and we remain cautious about markets in

this region * Written down carrying value of the investment held in ten media to 10 per

cent of the original cost * Interim dividend has been increased by 5 per cent to 7.60 pence per share

