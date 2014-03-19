FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Domino Printing Sciences makes solid start to 2014
March 19, 2014 / 7:10 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Domino Printing Sciences makes solid start to 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - Domino Printing Sciences PLC : * Sales in the four months to the end of February 2014 were 5 percent ahead of

the equivalent period last year * Underlying growth in the core business was 8 percent, before a 3 percent

adverse impact from forex movements * We are pleased with the start we have made to 2014 * Recent strengthening of sterling against most currencies will, if unabated,

impact reported results at H1, FY * Adverse impact of translation effects on profit in the first four months as compared to prior year is estimated to be £0.7million * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here

