LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Domino Printing Sciences PLC : * Final results * 2012 revenue £312.1M * 2012 underlying profit before taxation £53.7M * Remain cautious of market conditions and their impact on the investment plans

of our customers * Expect our investments in new opportunities to contribute to growth in 2013

and beyond * Proposing a final dividend of 13.39 pence per share