UK's Domino's Pizza names David Wild interim CEO

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza, Britain’s biggest pizza delivery company, on Friday named its senior non-executive director and former Halfords boss David Wild as interim Chief Executive with immediate effect.

Outgoing CEO Lance Batchelor will work with Wild until March 16 when he will leave the firm to join travel and insurance group Saga. Wild will then act in an executive capacity until two months after a new CEO is appointed, the firm said.

Wild left bicycles-to-car parts group Halfords in July 2012 after a slump in sales.