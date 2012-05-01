Domino's profit misses Wall Street, shares drop

* Q1 adj EPS $0.47 vs. Street view $0.49

* Q1 revenue $384.6 mln vs Street view $404.1 mln

* Shares fall about 7 pct premarket

May 1 (Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza Inc reported a quarterly profit that missed Wall Street estimates on lower-than-expected revenue, sending its shares down more than 7 percent in premarket trading.

The second-largest U.S. pizza chain said first-quarter net income fell 23.5 percent to $20.7 million, or 35 cents per share. During the quarter, Domino’s booked charges related to completing its recapitalization and paid a $3 per share special dividend.

Excluding items, Domino’s had a quarterly profit of 47 cents per share, 2 cents lower than the average expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell 1.2 percent to $384.6 million, largely due to the sale of company-owned stores to franchisees. Analysts had expected revenue of $404.1 million for the quarter.

Sales at stores open at least one year were up 2 percent in the United States and up 4.7 percent internationally.

Domino’s shares fell 7.4 percent to $35.00 in premarket trading. They closed at $37.81 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.