November 24, 2016 / 7:20 AM / in 9 months

Domino's Pizza raises UK target to 1,600 stores

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Domino's Pizza has increased its long term target for expanding its UK presence to 1,600 stores, reflecting strong performance from new shops and a positive outlook both for its market and the Domino's brand, it said on Thursday.

The firm's previous target was 1,200 stores up from the 950 it expects to be operating by the end of 2016.

Outside the UK, the company has identified opportunities for a total of 400 stores, excluding its German joint venture, up from around 100 at the end of 2016.

Domino's, which is hosting a capital markets day on Thursday, said the group continues to trade well and profit guidance for 2016 remains unchanged. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

