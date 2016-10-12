FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Domino's Pizza to open more stores in UK as sales grow
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 12, 2016 / 6:45 AM / 10 months ago

Domino's Pizza to open more stores in UK as sales grow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Britain's Domino's Pizza Group Plc said on Wednesday that it expected to open more stores this year than previously thought as it posted a rise in underlying sales in the region.

** Britain's biggest pizza delivery firm raises its UK store opening expectation to 80 from 70 in 2016

** Domino's said like-for-like sales for the third quarter from June 27 to Sept. 25 in its core UK business was up 3.9 percent

** The group, which trades from over 920 stores, said a surge in online orders boosted its third quarter sales

** The company said system sales through digital channels were up 18.1 percent with over 80 percent of its delivered sales orders coming through online platforms

** The company, which also operates in Ireland, Switzerland and Germany, posted a 7.6 percent growth in underlying sales in Ireland and 16.7 percent jump in total Swiss sales (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

