FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Domino's Pizza finance chief quits
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 21, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 3 years ago

Domino's Pizza finance chief quits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest pizza delivery company Domino’s Pizza said on Wednesday full-year pretax profit could come in slightly ahead of consensus, as it announced its finance chief had quit.

The group, which has most of some 900 stores in the UK but also operates in Ireland, Switzerland and Germany, said its Chief Financial Officer Sean Wilkins had resigned with immediate effect and that the search for a replacement had begun.

Wilkins had been in the role since April last year. It did not give a reason for his exit.

The company also said in a statement it expected to be in line with, or marginally ahead of, 2014 profit forecasts.

Domino’s is on average expected to post a full-year pretax profit of 53.80 million pounds ($81.61 million), according to a Reuters poll of 9 analysts, up 13 percent on a year ago.

$1 = 0.6592 pounds Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Sarah Young

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.