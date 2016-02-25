Domino's Pizza profit rises 31 pct on strong U.S. sales

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza Inc reported a 31 percent jump in quarterly profit as strong growth in the United States offset the drag from a strong U.S. dollar and expenses related to a recapitalization program that included early retirement of debt.

Sales at U.S. company-owned and franchised restaurants open at least a year rose 10.7 percent in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 3.

The Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company’s international same-restaurant sales rose 8.6 percent.

Net income rose to $62.76 million, or $1.18 per share, in the quarter, from $48.03 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.

Recapitalization expenses, including debt issuance and interest costs, reduced profit by 10 cents per share in the latest quarter.

The company’s total revenue rose 15.3 percent to $741.18 million. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $707 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)