RPT-Australia's Domino's Pizza books 50 pct FY profit rise on online orders, Japan franchise

SYDNEY, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Australia’s Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd, the largest franchisee for the brand in the world, posted a 50 percent rise in full-year net profit on Tuesday as consumers ordered online in droves and the acquisition of a controlling stake in the Japanese franchise paid off.

Underlying net profit after tax was A$45.8 million ($42.4 million), up from A$30.4 million a year earlier as revenue doubled to A$588.7 million.

The company is rolling out aggressively in Australia, opening hundreds of new stores, and has embarked on an advertising campaign in Japan where it last year picked up a 75 percent stake in the local Domino’s franchise.

“We are confident of continuing the current strong momentum to deliver EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) growth in the region of 20 percent and add approximately 175-185 new stores to the group,” Chief Executive Don Meij said of the outlook for the current financial year.

Australia’s Domino‘s, which also has stores in France, Belgium and the Netherlands, is continuing to invest in online sales, introducing initiatives including GPS order tracking and digital payment options.

“This platform is set to catch the next wave of social retailing and will continue to drive sales and deliver a new level of user generated content,” Meij said.

The market reacted positively to the earnings update, with Domino’s shares surging as much as 7.7 percent to A$22.20, easily outpacing a 1.1 percent lift in the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 .

Domino’s returned value to shareholders with a 19 percent rise in its full-year dividend to 36.7 Australian cents per share. (1 US dollar = 1.0792 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Jane Wardell; Editing by Christopher Cushing)