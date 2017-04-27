FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2017 / 11:40 AM / 4 months ago

Domino's Pizza quarterly profit jumps 37.4 pct

April 27 (Reuters) - Domino's Pizza Inc's reported a 37.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher demand in the United States and more revenue from franchisees.

Same-store sales at company-owned outlets in the United States, Domino's biggest source of store revenue, jumped 14.1 percent in the first quarter, above the 12 percent rise expected by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.

Net income rose to $62.5 million, or $1.26 per share, in the quarter ended March 26, from $45.5 million, or 89 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 15.8 percent to $624.2 million. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

