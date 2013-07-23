FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Domino's quarterly profit beats estimates on global sales strength
July 23, 2013 / 11:34 AM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza Inc, the second-largest U.S. pizza chain, on Tuesday reported a quarterly profit that topped Wall Street’s expectations, bolstered by strong results around the world, and declared a quarterly dividend of 20 cents per share.

The results come at a time when U.S. restaurant operators ranging from McDonald’s Corp to Darden Restaurants Inc , the parent of Olive Garden, are struggling to increase profits in the face of intense competition.

Second-quarter net income at grew almost 19 percent to $33.3 million, or 57 cents per share, topping analysts’ average estimate by one penny per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue increased 10.1 percent to $414.0 million.

Closely watched sales at restaurants open at least one year were better than expected, according to Consensus Metrix. Same-restaurant sales rose 6.7 percent in the United States and 5.8 percent internationally.

Domino’s competes with Yum Brands Inc’s Pizza Hut chain and Papa John’s International Inc.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
