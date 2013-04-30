FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Domino's quarterly profit tops Wall Street view
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 30, 2013 / 11:31 AM / 4 years ago

Domino's quarterly profit tops Wall Street view

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza Inc, the second-largest U.S. pizza chain, on Tuesday reported quarterly profit that topped Wall Street’s view, bolstered by strong results around the world, lower expenses and $18 million in share repurchases.

The results from Domino’s come at a time when U.S. restaurant operators ranging from McDonald’s Corp to Darden Restaurants Inc, the parent of Olive Garden, are struggling to grow profits amid intense competition for the business of frugal diners.

First-quarter net income at Domino’s grew 66 percent to $34.4 million, or 59 cents per share, topping analysts’ average estimate by 4 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue increased 8.6 percent to $417.6 million. Closely watched sales at restaurants open at least one year were better than expected, according to Consensus Metrix.

Same-restaurant sales rose 6.2 percent in the United States, helped by demand for the company’s new pan pizzas, and 6.5 percent internationally.

Domino’s competes with Yum Brands Inc’s Pizza Hut chain and Papa John’s International Inc.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.