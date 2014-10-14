UPDATE 1-Strong U.S. sales helps Domino's profit top Wall Street estimates

(Adds details on new appointments, analyst comment, shares)

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, boosted by strong results overseas and its home market of the United States, where rival Pizza Hut is struggling.

The company’s shares rose as much as 7.4 percent to a record high of $81.34 in morning trading on Tuesday.

Domino’s said company-owned domestic same store sales increased 6.1 percent in the third quarter ended Sept. 7, handily beating analysts’ average estimate of a 3.6 percent rise, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

International same-store sales rose 7.1 percent.

The second-largest U.S. pizza chain by store count said domestic revenue increased nearly 10 percent. U.S. sales accounted for over a third of the company’s total revenue, which rose 10.5 percent to $446.6 million.

“Multiple factors, including improved product quality, effective marketing, and the ongoing transition to digital ordering technologies for pizza delivery orders, helped (U.S. results),” analyst Mark Kalinowski of Janney Capital Markets wrote in a note.

Domino’s results are in stark contrast to those at Yum Brands Inc’s Pizza Hut, which is struggling amidst declining pizza sales in the United States.

The company - which also competes with Little Caesars Pizza and Papa John’s International Inc - franchises most of its restaurants, reducing risk and ensuring a steady stream of royalties.

Domino’s net income rose 16.3 percent to $35.6 million, or 63 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 61 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also named Richard Allison as president of its international business, while Russell Weiner was named president of its U.S. business.

Domino’s also said Chief Financial Officer Michael Lawton will assume the additional responsibility of handling its supply chain.

The company’s shares were up 6.8 percent at $80.88 on the New York Stock Exchange. Up to Monday’s close, the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company’s stock had risen nearly 9 percent this year. (Reporting by Nayan Das in Bangalore and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)