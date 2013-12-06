UK's Domino's Pizza CEO Batchelor quits

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza, Britain’s biggest pizza delivery firm, said on Friday its Chief Executive Lance Batchelor had decided to quit the firm and would leave next year.

“Lance has been offered a new role in a significant private equity backed company and as a result has tendered his resignation. His new company operates in a non-competing sector,” Domino’s Chairman Stephen Hemsley said in a statement.

Domino’s said Batchelor would stay with the firm until April 30, 2014 and added that it had begun the search for a replacement.