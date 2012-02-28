UPDATE 2-Domino's 4th-qtr profit beats, shares rise

* Q4 EPS $0.52 vs. Street view $0.49

* Q4 rev up 4.5 percent to $501.7 mln

* Shares up about 5 pct in pre-mkt trade

LOS ANGELES, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza Inc delivered quarterly profit that beat Wall Street’s estimates for the fourth time in a row, as strong demand for its stuffed cheesy bread and new “artisan” pizzas helped boost U.S. sales.

Domino’s Pizza shares, which have gained more than 10 percent since the company reported third-quarter results in October, were up 5 percent in premarket trading on Tuesday. They had closed at $33.54 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company changed its U.S. pizza recipe in December 2009 to make it more flavorful, a move that increased pizza sales.

Domino’s new line of artisan pizzas include spinach and feta, Tuscan salami and roasted veggie and Italian sausage and pepper trio.

Fourth-quarter sales at Domino’s restaurants open at least a year rose 6.8 percent in the United States and increased 4.7 percent internationally.

Separately, the company said some of its units intend to refinance their outstanding securitization debt, by replacing their old facility with a new one.

The pizza delivery chain reported fourth-quarter net income of $30.9 million, or 52 cents per share, up from $24.2 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, were looking for a profit of 49 cents per share for the latest quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company, which competes with Papa John’s International Inc and Yum Brands Inc’s Pizza Hut chain, said total revenue rose 4.5 percent to $501.7 million.

Last week, smaller rival Papa John’s also beat Wall Street earnings expectations, but posted quarterly sales below analysts’ estimates.

Fast-food chain Yum Brands said sales at its Pizza Hut restaurants rose 6 percent during the fourth quarter when it reported results earlier in February.