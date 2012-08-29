FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 29, 2012 / 6:56 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Domino's Pizza UK takes a slice of Swiss market

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Pizza delivery firm Domino’s Pizza UK said it planned to expand further into Europe, acquiring 12 Swiss stores and an option for the Austrian franchise rights.

The company, which currently operates the British, Irish and German franchises of the global pizza delivery brand, has thrived during the economic downturn as people have stayed at home rather than going on expensive nights out, and is now on course for over 800 stores in the UK by the end of the year.

It said on Tuesday that it would acquire the Swiss stores for 7 million Swiss francs ($7.3 million) and it planned to open at least 25 new stores in the country over the next five years as it relaunched the brand.

“Switzerland’s strong economy and metropolitan based population are characteristics well-suited to the development of the Domino’s model,” the company said.

It expected to see a small loss in 2012 as it refurbished and relocated stores but expected the Swiss business to be profitable by 2014, it added.

Last month, Domino’s UK reported first-half profits of 22 million pounds and said it was sticking with plans to add 60 new UK stores by the end of the year, plus a further 12 in Germany, which it thinks has the potential to one day be bigger than its British business.

