Domino's Pizza quarterly profit rises, strong dollar weighs

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza Inc on Thursday reported higher third-quarter net income amid ongoing pressure from strong foreign currency exchange rates.

Net income rose to $37.8 million, or 67 cents per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 6. Its net profit was $35.6 million, or 63 cents per share, in the year-earlier quarter.

Revenue rose 8.5 percent to $484.7 million.

Ann Arbor, Michigan-based Domino’s did not immediately say how much the strong U.S. dollar weighed on quarterly results.

Domino’s U.S. sales at established company-owned restaurants were up 11.5 percent for the quarter. International same-store sales rose 7.7 percent, excluding the impact of changes in exchange rates.

The second-largest U.S. pizza chain by store count has been outperforming rivals such as Yum Brands Inc’s Pizza Hut in the United States due to digital investments, which make it easier for customers to order pizzas using methods such as smart watches and digital wallets.

Yum Brands on Tuesday said Pizza Hut same-restaurant sales were flat in the United States in the latest quarter. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Bernard Orr)