Oct 2 (Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza Group PLC : * Q3 total sales were up by 10.4% to £140.9M (2012: £127.6M) * Q3 like-for-like sales in the 669 mature stores were up by 4.0% (2012: 3.7%) * Now anticipate opening around 50 stores this financial year * Confident a good proportion of German corporate stores will be transferred to