LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza Group PLC : * Q1 uk like-for-like sales increased by 6.6 percent (2012: 4.1 percent) * Q1 system sales up 12.3 percent to 164.1 million STG (2012: 146.2 million

STG) * Expects trading will be in line with market expectations for 2013