July 30 (Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza Group PLC : * H1 pretax profit, including Germany and Switzerland, after exceptional items

£11.6M (2012: £21.5M) * System sales increased by 13.8 percent to 326.5 million STG (2012: 286.9

million STG) * Now anticipate to breakeven in germany in 2016 or 2017, not 2015 as