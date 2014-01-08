UK's Domino's Pizza beats forecasts with strong sales rise

LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza, Britain’s biggest pizza delivery firm, said it would meet profit forecasts after a marketing push and growing online demand helped fourth quarter sales surge ahead of expectations.

The group on Wednesday said sales at its 670 UK stores open over a year rose 10.9 percent in the 13 weeks to Dec. 29, well ahead of analyst forecasts which ranged from 1 to 4 percent.

Total system sales in the period rose 15.6 percent to 170.4 million pounds ($279.44 million).

Domino’s said it expected full-year profit to be in line with market consensus, with higher than expected losses in its fledgling German business impacting on better than anticipated profit in the UK and Ireland. ($1 = 0.6098 British pounds)