FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's Domino's Pizza beats forecasts with strong sales rise
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 8, 2014 / 7:23 AM / 4 years ago

UK's Domino's Pizza beats forecasts with strong sales rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza, Britain’s biggest pizza delivery firm, said it would meet profit forecasts after a marketing push and growing online demand helped fourth quarter sales surge ahead of expectations.

The group on Wednesday said sales at its 670 UK stores open over a year rose 10.9 percent in the 13 weeks to Dec. 29, well ahead of analyst forecasts which ranged from 1 to 4 percent.

Total system sales in the period rose 15.6 percent to 170.4 million pounds ($279.44 million).

Domino’s said it expected full-year profit to be in line with market consensus, with higher than expected losses in its fledgling German business impacting on better than anticipated profit in the UK and Ireland. ($1 = 0.6098 British pounds)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.