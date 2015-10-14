CORRECTED-BRIEF-Domino's Pizza Enterprises entered into a binding agreement to Pizza Sprint chain of 89 pizza stores in France

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Corrections News
October 14, 2015 / 12:01 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to add currency in 5th and 6th bullet points)

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd : * Announcement regarding pizza sprint * The acquisition will bring the total number of stores for dpe in France to approximately 330 * Entered into a binding agreement to acquire the “pizza sprint” chain of 89 pizza stores in France * The acquisition is expected to close in January 2016 * Says initial cash consideration of 31.5 million euros, with a further 3.5 million euros in cash in instalments * Business to be acquired generating EBITDA of approximately 3.5 million euros in its 2015 financial year * Says transaction is approximately 4% earnings per share accretive on a FY 2015 pro-forma basis * Source text for Eikon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
