CORRECTED-BRIEF-Domino's Pizza Enterprises entered into a binding agreement to Pizza Sprint chain of 89 pizza stores in France

(Corrects to add currency in 5th and 6th bullet points)

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd : * Announcement regarding pizza sprint * The acquisition will bring the total number of stores for dpe in France to approximately 330 * Entered into a binding agreement to acquire the “pizza sprint” chain of 89 pizza stores in France * The acquisition is expected to close in January 2016 * Says initial cash consideration of 31.5 million euros, with a further 3.5 million euros in cash in instalments * Business to be acquired generating EBITDA of approximately 3.5 million euros in its 2015 financial year * Says transaction is approximately 4% earnings per share accretive on a FY 2015 pro-forma basis * Source text for Eikon