FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Dom Maklerski WDM's unit WDM Capital to list its shares on Warsaw Stock Exchange
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 26, 2014 / 9:44 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Dom Maklerski WDM's unit WDM Capital to list its shares on Warsaw Stock Exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Dom Maklerski WDM SA :

* Says polish financial supervisor, Komisja Nadzoru Finansowego, approves prospectus of company’s unit WDM Capital SA

* Says WDM Capital SA to issue 2 million series D and E shares of nominal value 1 zloty per share

* Says WDM Capital SA to list its shares on regulated market of Warsaw Stock Exchange

* Says WDM Capital SA is responsible for capital investments in WDM Group Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.