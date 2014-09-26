BRIEF-Dom Maklerski WDM's unit WDM Capital to list its shares on Warsaw Stock Exchange

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Dom Maklerski WDM SA :

* Says polish financial supervisor, Komisja Nadzoru Finansowego, approves prospectus of company’s unit WDM Capital SA

* Says WDM Capital SA to issue 2 million series D and E shares of nominal value 1 zloty per share

* Says WDM Capital SA to list its shares on regulated market of Warsaw Stock Exchange

* Says WDM Capital SA is responsible for capital investments in WDM Group

