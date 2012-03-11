Russia's Domodedovo airport secures 165 mln euro loan

MOSCOW, March 11 (Reuters) - Domodedovo, the operator of Russia’s largest airport, secured 165 million euros ($216.5 million) in a five-year syndicated loan for general corporate purposes, one of the arrangers said in a statement on Sunday.

Raiffeisen Bank, which arranged the deal along with ING and Rosbank, added that the loan was raised at a rate of EURIBOR plus 2.8 percent.

Domodedovo had planned to list its shares last year but postponed the deal due to weak markets.