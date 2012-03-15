FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Domino Printing warns on full-year sales
#Industrials
March 15, 2012 / 11:46 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Domino Printing warns on full-year sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Sales fall 6 pct in first four months of fiscal 2012

* Firm cites weakness in Europe, China, Middle East

* Shares fall 18 pct

March 15 (Reuters) - Barcode-printer maker Domino Printing Sciences said it was unlikely to see any sales growth this year due to tough market conditions in Europe and fewer large orders from China.

Shares of the company were trading down 18 percent at 544.5 pence at 1142 GMT on Thursday, making them the biggest percentage losers on the London Stock Exchange.

The company, whose printers are used for stamping barcodes and expiry dates on food, beverages and other products, said total sales for the first four months of its fiscal year were trending 6 percent below the year-ago levels.

However, the British firm said it did not expect the slower sales growth to continue through the year.

Domino said European customers were deferring decision making on investments, while political unrest was affecting sales in the Middle East.

In China, the company said it saw a slower-than-expected start to the year as the level of larger projects was running below that of 2011.

“We had not expected a particularly strong first-quarter update, but we did not anticipate the extent of the caution in the outlook,” Jefferies analyst Andy Douglas said in a note.

